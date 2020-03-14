BIG: BCCI Decides To Put Domestic Matches On Hold Till Further Notice Due To COVID-19

The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement signed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the Board said prominent tournaments that stand postponed are the Irani Cup, Vizzy Trophy, Senior Women's One-Day Knockout and the Senior Women's One-Day Challenger, among others.

The junior women's tournaments put on hold until further notice, include the Under-19 One-Day knockout, Under-19 T20 League, Super League and knockout, Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, Under-23 knockout and Under-23 One-Day Challenger. The BCCI on Saturday put on hold all its remaining domestic tournaments, including the blue riband Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: BCCI chairs meeting with IPL franchise owners to discuss the impact of COVID-19

IPL postponed

A statement was released on Friday afternoon which quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing novel Coronavirus situation." The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience. The cricket body will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard.

ACCESSED: These are the 8 options given to IPL owners for 2020 tournament amid Coronavirus

BCCI's meeting with the IPL franchise owners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has issued a statement wherein it has been mentioned that the BCCI met the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises owners at the Board headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to discuss the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and its impact on the upcoming season.

Both the BCCI, as well as the IPL franchises have reiterated the Indian cricket board's stand of putting the safety and well-being of fans, athletes, and employees as a priority. The board will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments, and other state regulatory bodies to decide on the future course of action in the best interest of public health. The statement concluded with a message that read, "the BCCI and all its stakeholders are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for everyone involved in our great sport and the nation."

READ: Series six of CWC League 2 postponed amid Coronavirus pandemic

READ: Virender Sehwag issues message for those who notice Coronavirus symptoms; appeals to them

(With PTI Inputs)