CAIT Writes To Sports Minister Seeking Immediate Intervention In BCCI's Dream11-IPL Deal

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking immediate intervention in the IPL title sponsorship matter, expressing shock over BCCI's decision to hand over the deal to online fantasy sports company Dream11, who's major stakeholder is reportedly Chinese MNC Tencent Global.

Dream11 was chosen as IPL 2020's title sponsor for a deal worth Rs 222 crores, beating competitors such as Unacademy and Byju's. The new deal came into place after the BCCI suspended its deal with VIVO after escalating tensions between India and China alongside the countrywide call to boycott Chinese products.

Writing to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, CAIT expressed 'utter shock and dismay' as BCCI 'hoodwinked the people of India' by handing over the title sponsorship deal to Dream11. The traders' body sought the immediate intervention of the Sports Minister into the matter and alleged that the BCCI's decision to suspend ties with VIVO as an 'eyewash' and that the apex cricket body had 'no sympathies with the Indian soldiers'.

Further, the CAIT implored Kiren Rijiju to hand over the deal to a 'purely Indian company', citing 'strong measures taken by PM Modi to give a befitting reply to China' in response to the violent faceoff at the Galwan Valley on June 15. Further, it claimed that the BCCI was working against the broad policy set by the Government of India and was taking decisions contradicting with PM Modi's call to go Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

CAIT raises objections to BCCI's IPL-Dream11 deal

BCCI cuts ties with VIVO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to discontinue the IPL VIVO deal, after the richest cricketing board in the world was subjected to severe backlash for its association with a Chinese smartphone company. The backlash originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India China standoff at the Galwan valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

Issuing his first response to BCCI's decision to suspend its sponsorship deal with China's Vivo for the 13th edition of the IPL, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had remarked that it is just a 'blip' and won't lead to a 'financial crisis.' Reportedly, Vivo had won IPL sponsorship rights from 2018 to 2022 for a whopping amount of Rs 2190 crore. However, with its ouster from the 2020 edition, BCCI President Ganguly had affirmed that the board always has a 'Plan B.'

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue decided

As per the announcement from the teleconference meeting among IPL Governing Council members on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

The IPL Governing Council has also allowed COVID-19 replacements in this year's tournament which will be held in the UAE. The replacement rule has been brought in the wake of the pandemic. The franchises have been allowed 24-player squads and will also be allowed to replace players in case they get unwell during the tournament.

