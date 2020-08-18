Dream11 To Be IPL 2020's Title Sponsor; Replaces VIVO In Estimated Rs 222 Crore Deal

In a major development, fantasy cricket app Dream11 has been named the sponsor of the Indian Premier League for 2020, replacing old sponsor VIVO. The BCCI had earlier suspended VIVO's contract as the title sponsor for the high-octane league. IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place between September 19 to November 10 in the UAE. Dream11 won the sponsorship rights worth Rs 222 crores for the upcoming edition of the IPL beating Byju's and Unacademy.

Dream11 replaces VIVO as IPL sponsor

Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship for Rs 222 crores: IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

BCCI cuts ties with VIVO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to discontinue the IPL VIVO deal, after the richest cricketing board in the world was subjected to severe backlash for its association with a Chinese smartphone company. The backlash originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India China standoff at the Galwan valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue decided

As per the announcement from the teleconference meeting among IPL Governing Council members on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

