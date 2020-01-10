Cameron Boyce Castles A Stunned Cartwright Through The Gate During Melbourne Derby

Cameron Boyce did not have a great outing during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between the Melbourne teams Stars and Renegades which was played at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands on Friday. Boyce bowled an expensive spell as he finished with 1/37 in his four overs at an economy rate of 9.25. However, the one wicket that he did manage to pick up had come of a superb delivery.

Cameron Boyce castles Cartwright through the gate

You have heard that right. This one was right through the front gate courtesy of a brilliant piece of bowling by Cameron Boyce in the seventh over of the second innings. On the penultimate delivery, he had bowled a tossed up delivery around the line of middle and off stump as Cartwright went for a defensive shot by being at the back foot. The ball went right between his bat and pad and ended up shattering his off stump.

Hilton Cartwright, who was looking dangerous till that point had to walk back to the dugout for a stellar cameo of 21-ball 35 which included four boundaries and a maximum. The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle.

Straight through the front gate. That's some nice bowling from the real Cameron Boyce!

Melbourne Renegades' losing streak continues

Melbourne Renegades once again failed to break their losing jinx in this tournament as they suffered their eighth straight loss. Meanwhile, this was also their second loss in the Melbourne derby as well. The Stars had earlier beaten the Renegades in the reverse fixture as well. Daniel Christian was the captain for the defending champions as regular skipper Aaron Finch has departed for India to lead the Australian team.

Coming back to the contest, the Renegades posted 168/7 in their 20 overs riding on solid starts from their openers Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris who scored 63 and 42 respectively after being put in to bat first. In reply, the Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell played a stellar cameo of an unbeaten 45-ball 83 at a strike rate of 184.44 as his team won by seven wickets with eight balls to spare.

