Shaun Marsh's Bat Gets Shattered By An Ordinary Delivery From Lance Morris

Shaun Marsh batted very well during the Melbourne derby of the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between the Stars and Renegades at the Marvel Stadium in Docklands on Friday. However, there was one bizarre incident during the first innings which left everyone in splits.

Shaun Marsh's bat gets broken

This had happened during the fourth over of the Melbourne Renegades innings that was bowled by young pacer Lance Morris who is nicknamed as the 'Wild Thing'. On the final delivery, Morris had bowled a straight well almost on the blockhole as Marsh attempted to play a cover drive. Nonetheless, the ball was not timed well by him and it went rolling to the cover fielder.

The opening batsman then felt some uneasiness while holding his bat and when he shook it slightly it was shattered into two pieces. He then held his broken bat in the air and asked for a new bat instantly while all the spectators, as well as the commentators, were left in splits. Meanwhile, a substitute player came there and handed over a new bat to the southpaw.

''That's done some damage there the 'Wild Thing,'' (referring to Lance Morris), said the commentators on air.

The video was posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

Lance 'Wild Thing' Morris has his first Big Bash victim... Shaun Marsh's bat!! 😳 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/p4c0OtHEGM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 10, 2020

Even the fans came forward to have some fun at Shaun Marsh's expense. Here are some of the reactions.

Melbourne Renegades eyeing their maiden win

Defending champions Melbourne Renegades who have lost all the seven matches that they have played in this tournament so far will be eyeing their maiden win. After being asked to bat first by the Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell, openers Shaun Marsh and Marcus Harris added an 86-run opening stand. Marsh top-scored with a 43-ball 63 at a strike rate of 146.51 while Harris scored a 32-ball 42.

Once both were dismissed, the reigning champions did struggle a bit but in the end, managed to get to 168/7 in their 20 overs.

