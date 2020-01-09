Cameron Delport Attributes Bangladesh's Poor T20 Batting Displays To Improper Diet

Physical strength is paramount for any sport along while following a proper diet regime, which plays a crucial role in a player's fitness routine. With so many changes in cricket, the formats are getting shorter and the number of sixes being hit is increasing, which has made it a game of sheer power. As a result, fitness is becoming a massive determinant in a player's longevity and success in the sport.

ALSO READ | Ind vs SL: CSK duo feature in special selfie with Virat Kohli at Indore airport

BPL: Cameron Delport's word of advice for Bangladesh players

South African cricketer Cameron Delport, who plays for Rangpur Rangers in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), had a word of advice for Bangladesh players regarding their diet. Delport asked them to add more meat to their diet in order to build up more muscles, which would help them in hitting the ball out of the park very frequently.

As reported by a leading cricket portal, Delport said that players learn cricket through the course of playing it and added that hard work comes with dedication. Delport feels that it is essential for players to keep their bodies fit and healthy to cope up with the stress of playing more cricket.

Delport's views interestingly conflict with Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has claimed about being fitter, energetic and more powerful than ever after completely turning into a vegan last year. Virat Kohli's emphasis on diet and fitness has rubbed off on many Indian players such as Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, who are now vegetarian as well. It has also made the Indian team management arrange for special food during overseas tours.

Other than Virat Kohli and Indian cricketers, Australian stars such as Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa and Peter Siddle are also vegan. Now, with the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year, it will be interesting to see if the Bangladesh cricket team follows Cameron Delport's advice or not.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli retains top spot; Rahane, Pujara slip in ICC Test rankings

BPL: Cameron Delport praises South African pitches

South Africa cricketers are seen competing in different T20 leagues like the BPL, Mzansi Super League and will also be seen in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Cameron Delport said that his countrymen were generally better power-hitters because they knew to play the game on fast, bouncy pitches.

Cameron Delport said that since the start of his career, he has played an aggressive brand of cricket. He added that he always muscled the ball and played risky shots. He was aware that it wasn't the right way to play but he added that he wasn't going to change.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli likely to give top KKR pacer opportunity at T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia

ALSO READ | James Anderson ruled out of remainder series against South Africa due to rib injury