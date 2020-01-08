Ind Vs SL: CSK Duo Feature In Special Selfie With Virat Kohli At Indore Airport

Team India started 2020 with an impressive win over Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Skipper Virat Kohli starred with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 30 from just 17 balls. Earlier, paceman Shardul Thakur wrecked the Sri Lankan lower-order with a spell of 3-23 to restrict the visitors to a total of 142-9.

Ind vs SL: Virat Kohli clicks a selfie with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur

After India’s all-round performance in Indore, the T20 action will now move to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. As Team India were about to take a flight to Pune, Indian captain Virat Kohli took a selfie with his teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur. Incidentally, both cricketers represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from leading India in all international formats, Virat Kohli also leads his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In his tweet with Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, the cricketer added a caption which simply stated their next stop for the upcoming game. Jadeja and Thakur are favourites to make it to India's T20 World Cup team, should they remain fit and in form come October 2020 in Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur in IPL 2020

Both Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were recently retained by CSK during the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window. Ravindra Jadeja was retained for ₹7 crore by the franchise while Shardul Thakur was acquired for ₹2.6 crore. Both cricketers will now resume their CSK duties in the upcoming IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was recently retained by the RCB for ₹17 crore. The cricketer was part of the RCB line-up during the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. Since then, he has been a part of the franchise and was appointed as their full-time captain in 2013.

A clinical performance by #TeamIndia in Indore.



Will the boys clinch the series in Pune? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/6Hm0jPVYC1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020

