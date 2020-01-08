Virat Kohli Likely To Give Top KKR Pacer Opportunity At T20 World Cup 2020 In Australia

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna could be in the scheme of things when the Indian team travels to Australia later this year for the T20 World Cup. India captain Virat Kohli, speaking in the post-match presentation on Tuesday after their win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I in Indore, spoke about the fast bowling options at India's disposal for the marquee event. One bowler, who hasn't yet played for India, has impressed the captain the most.

Prasidh Krishna could be a "surprise package" for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that there would be one player who could be a "surprise package." He added that Prasidh Krishna, who has bowled really well in domestic cricket for Karnataka, could be in contention for the squad that takes the flight to Australia for the mega event. Given that the skipper has mentioned his name, the 23-year-old could be part of the team for the upcoming New Zealand tour. Besides his exploits in the domestic circuit, Prasidh Krishna also showed composure while bowling the Super Over in a high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Delhi Capitals in the 2019 season.

Kohli was ecstatic with the result at the Holkar Stadium and the manner in which it was achieved. He said that it was a clinical performance by the team and that’s how they wanted to build on each series. He added that they had ticked a few more boxes He also lauded Navdeep Saini, who picked up two wickets by saying that he had done well in ODI cricket and was replicating the same in T20Is.

Meanwhile, India registered a comprehensive 7 wicket-win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore. India managed to restrict the Lankans to 142/9 after a brilliant performance by the Indian pacers. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets to his name. Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Chasing 143, Indian openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gave the team a good start as they were cruising at the halfway stage. Wanindu Hasaranga sent both the openers back to the hut in quick succession but Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli ensured that India do not lose their momentum. Iyer scored 34 off 26 balls before getting out. Virat Kohli stayed unbeaten at 30 runs off 17 balls to guide India to a 7-wicket win.

