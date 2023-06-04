Cameron Green Eager To Go Against Top Indian Batsman In WTC Final, Remains Undeterred

Cameron Green, Australia's one of the best all-rounder talks about Virat Kohli ahead of the most awaited ICC World Test Championship final (WTC Final) between two behemoth-like teams, India and Australia.

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green recently opened up about Virat Kohli ahead of the mouth-watering ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

Both countries will have the chance to win their first-ever WTC mace. It will be the first-ever final for Australia whereas India will be playing their second final. They lost their inaugural final in 2021 to New Zealand. The team led by Rohit Sharma will be eager to make amends and end India's long wait for an ICC trophy.

Australia intends to add another international title to its cabinet. Pat Cummins' team dominated the way into the ICC WTC final in 2023 after topping the table with maximum points. Their situation and bowling attack make them subtle favorites. But Virat Kohli could be the one man who can ruin their party, and Green is well aware of the danger.

Also Read: Explained: Why Suryakumar And Yashasvi Can't Be In The Playing XI Of The WTC Final Team

What did Cameron Green say about Virat Kohli?

During an interview with the ICC, Australian cricketer Cameron Green acknowledged the challenge in former Indian captain Virat Kohli in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. Green emphasized Kohli's ability to perform exceptionally well in critical situations.

Referring to Kohli, Green stated, “Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments,” Green said. “A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that.”

Recognizing Kohli's public image as a player who thrives in pressure situations, Green praised the Indian batsman for his ability to deliver when it counts the most. With the WTC final being an important event, Green voiced his excitement to face Kohli and watch his performance.

Also Read: 'A Measure Of His Determination': Harsha Bhogle Is In Awe Of MS Dhoni

Green's statement highlights his admiration for Virat Kohli as a formidable opponent, especially in high-pressure situations. Green is aware of Kohli's track record and anticipates an exciting battle between their teams in the upcoming World Test Championship final. Virat has an outstanding record against Australia in the longer format. In 24 tests against them, Kohli has hit 1979 runs at an average run rate of 48. The former India skipper looks in good form, as he racked up 639 runs in 14 matches with RCB in the IPL 2023 season.