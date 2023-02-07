'Can't Afford To Miss ODI World Cup In India': Ex-cricketer Feels Pakistan Might Bow Down

Amid Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi’s reported comments about pulling out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a former Pakistan cricketer has said he feels the cricket board will bow down to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Pakistan is reportedly certain to lose its hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023, as BCCI secretary Jay Shah turned down the idea last year. After Shah’s comments came to light, several PCB officials threatened India by saying that Pakistan will not participate in the ODI World Cup in India, if the Asia Cup is shifted to a different country.

Meanwhile, in a recent video posted on his Youtube channel, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria explained why Pakistan can’t afford to miss the ODI World Cup. “Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has also made some bold statements, but the question is whether they really have it in them to take a strong stance and say that they won't travel to the World Cup. The amount of money invested and marketing that happens in any tournament in India, Pakistan just can't afford to miss out,” he said.

“Bow down to the ICC and say that they are available for the World Cup”

“I feel they might have to bow down to the ICC and say that they are available for the World Cup. Pakistan will face heavy losses if they choose to boycott the World Cup. It's an ICC tournament and so they won't get their share of revenue. The PSL, which is such a huge brand of Pakistan cricket, will also get damaged,” he added. Kaneria further chose UAE as the hosts for the Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 to be followed by the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 will be a practice tournament for the Asian countries participating in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While the Asia Cup 2022 was held in a T20 format, the 2023 edition will be a 50-over affair due to the World Cup, which will be played in October and November. Alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will participate in the Asia Cup 2023, alongside another qualifying team.