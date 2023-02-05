Netizens Roast PCB's Reaction To India Refusing To Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again made its stand clear that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the ACC Men's Asia Cup later this year. In an emergency meeting called by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, it has been decided that the Asia Cup will be moved to a nuetral venue due to restrictions on the Indian team for their travel to Pakistan.

The political and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan will reportedly see the Asia Cup being shifted to a third nation. Pakistan is the host nation for the Asian Cricket Council's marquee event and the BCCI has reiterated that it has no problem with PCB hosting the tournament but the Indian team won't be able to participate if it's being held in the military-run country. So, if the reports are to be believed, the Asia Cup will either be hosted in the UAE or Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India.

We'll have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It's the govt which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/mvWlqlsgei — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Netizens roast Pakistan Cricket Team

Meanwhile, media reports have started circulating in Pakistan that if the BCCI doesn't send its team to Pakistan, PCB will also boycott the World Cup in India. The reports are believed to be false because the PCB in its wildest dreams cannot think about skipping an ICC event due to the sheer volume of revenue it generates as a share of being a full-member partner of the apex cricketing body. Netizens in India, on the other hand, have begun roasting the PCB due to reports claiming the board has decided to boycott the 2023 World Cup in response to India refusing to travel to Pakistan.

Good, atta to hai nahi, cricket khelne chale hain. — Sanjay Dandekar (@santhedan) February 5, 2023

Pakistan thinks on this pretext it can take a loan from IMF — ranganathan muthukrishnan (@ranganathanmut2) February 5, 2023

On a similar line, I once had an argument with my father on either to give me a new motorcycle or I will not go to school.



FYI, I am a Taxi Driver Now.



Moral: Jaisa Baap sochte hai waisa karna chahiye warna road se aa jayenge ❤️ — Driver Hyderabadi Chicha (@HyderabadiChic3) February 5, 2023

Good decision by Pakistan, ab aise dekhna world cup border se : pic.twitter.com/hkYTLAAWmm — 🐦 (@iDev__R) February 5, 2023

India and Zimbabwe lost 2 points🥲 — Kamaal_Ansari (@Kamaal_0344) February 4, 2023 If Pakistan will not play in World Cup then Arch Rivals Zimbabwe will be highly disappointed. They will loose their confirmed 2 points — Aelon Musk ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@NotARealMusk) February 4, 2023

Why are so many people replying to your tweets with statements like:



"Now top 10 cricketing teams will play the World Cup in India"



This is so unfair to say such things. 😞 — Cow Corner (@CowCorner183) February 4, 2023

Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter