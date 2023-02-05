Last Updated:

Netizens Roast PCB's Reaction To India Refusing To Travel To Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

Netizens have begun roasting the PCB due to reports claiming the board has decided to boycott the World Cup in response to India refusing to travel to Pakistan.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
PCB

Image: ICC/Twitter


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has once again made its stand clear that the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for the ACC Men's Asia Cup later this year. In an emergency meeting called by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, it has been decided that the Asia Cup will be moved to a nuetral venue due to restrictions on the Indian team for their travel to Pakistan.

The political and diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan will reportedly see the Asia Cup being shifted to a third nation. Pakistan is the host nation for the Asian Cricket Council's marquee event and the BCCI has reiterated that it has no problem with PCB hosting the tournament but the Indian team won't be able to participate if it's being held in the military-run country. So, if the reports are to be believed, the Asia Cup will either be hosted in the UAE or Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India.  

Netizens roast Pakistan Cricket Team

Meanwhile, media reports have started circulating in Pakistan that if the BCCI doesn't send its team to Pakistan, PCB will also boycott the World Cup in India. The reports are believed to be false because the PCB in its wildest dreams cannot think about skipping an ICC event due to the sheer volume of revenue it generates as a share of being a full-member partner of the apex cricketing body. Netizens in India, on the other hand, have begun roasting the PCB due to reports claiming the board has decided to boycott the 2023 World Cup in response to India refusing to travel to Pakistan. 

 

 

Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter

