'Will Be Pleased If Venue Is Changed To...': R Ashwin Wants THIS Country To Host Asia Cup

In his recent Youtube video, Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin suggested that Sri Lanka should replace Pakistan as the hosts for the Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan was originally supposed to host the coveted tournament this year, but BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah said India won’t travel to the country. While the move came as a blow to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), UAE was being seen as the possible host that can replace Pakistan.

Meanwhile, revealing his thoughts on the subject in his recent video, Ashwin played down Pakistan’s threat of not traveling to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, if the venue for the Asia Cup is changed. At the same time, Ashwin also suggested Sri Lanka can be given the chance to host the tournament. It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka was supposed to host the Asia Cup 2022 before it was moved to the UAE.

"Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai"

Speaking on the matter on Youtube, Ashwin said, “The final call might be that the Asia Cup will be moved to Sri Lanka. This is an important lead-up to the 50-over World Cup. Many tournaments have taken place in Dubai. I would also be pleased if it is moved to Sri Lanka”. ACC is expected to decide upon the hosts in March as the tournament is slated to be held in September.

At the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka was the official host, despite the fact that it was being held in the UAE. The island nation backed off from hosting due to the economic and financial crisis in the country last year. Interestingly, Sri Lanka triumphed over Pakistan in the summit clash of the tournament to become the Asian champions.

The Asia Cup 2023 will serve as a practice tournament for the Asian countries that will participate in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While the Asia Cup 2022 was held in a T20 format, the 2023 edition will be a 50-over affair due to the World Cup. Alongside India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will participate in the Asia Cup 2023, alongside another qualifying team.