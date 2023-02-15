Captain Of Thailand Boys' Football Team Rescued From Thai Cave, Dies In A Accident In UK

18-year-old Duangpetch Promthep, who was the captain of the Thailand boys' football team which was rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand has passed away due to an accident in the United Kingdom. As per The Sun, reports claim that the unfortunate demise occurred after he sustained a horrific head injury. He was 13 years old when the 12-boy team and their coach were trapped inside a Thai cave for two weeks.

Duangpetch was the captain of the Wild Boards, the team which was trapped with their coach inside the flooded Tham Luang caves in June 2018. The team was rescued after an operation that lasted for over nine days. The rescue team consisted of 90 expert divers - 40 from Thailand and 50 from overseas.

Boys aged between 11-16 were trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand

These divers guided the boys aged between 11-16 and their 25-year-old coach through submerged passageways towards the entrance. As reported by the Associated Press in 2018, Anmar Mirza, national coordinator of the National Cave Rescue Commission in the U.S. and editor of the book Manual of U.S. Cave Rescue Technique spoke about the dangerous evacuation process.

“Trying to take non-divers through cave is one of the most dangerous situations possible, even if the dives are relatively easy,” Mirza was quoted as saying. The evacuation process included walking, wading, climbing and diving using guide ropes. As per The Sun’s report, Duangptech signed up for the Brook House College Football Academy in Leicester last year.

The Thai cave boys visited Old Trafford in 2018

Meanwhile, in October 2018. the Thai Cave Rescue Boys were welcomed at the 'Theater of Dream' Old Trafford by Premier League giants Manchester United. The team was in attendance at Old Trafford during United's 2-1 win against Everton in the Premier League 2018-2019 season. The young team also spent time with then United manager Jose Mourinho.

"Jose meets the Wild Boars It’s a pleasure to welcome the young Thai footballers who were rescued from a cave earlier this year," United wrote in a tweet. "A moment to savour for today's special guests at Old Trafford. The young Thai footballers who were rescued from a cave in July met Eric Cantona during our win over Everton - it was a pleasure to welcome them along," another tweet by United read.

Jose meets the Wild Boars ❤🙏



It’s a pleasure to welcome the young Thai footballers who were rescued from a cave earlier this year. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/tcMVUzUJl6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2018