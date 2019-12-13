CD Vs NK Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Central Districts will face the Northern Knights in their upcoming Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 match. The match will be played at McLean Park, Napier on Friday, December 13 at 11:40 AM IST. Tom Bruce will captain the Central Districts and Joe Carter will lead the Northern Knights. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CD vs NK Squads

Central Districts: Tom Bruce (captain), Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Ajaz Patel, and Christian Leopard.

Northern Knights: Joe Carter (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Peter Bocock, Daniel Flynn, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Fisher, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma, and Brett Randell.

CD vs NK Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tim Seifert (Vice-Captain), Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie, Tom Bruce

All-Rounders: Scott Kuggeleijn, Anton Devcich (Captain), Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne, Ajaz Patel

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CD vs NK Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Which two captains will hold the #SuperSmashNZ trophies this season? The domestic schedules are here and the Super Smash is taking centre stage this summer! 📅✍🏽| https://t.co/W4mS49ZnXE 📷= @photosportnz pic.twitter.com/9Ez2tpRzOI — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) August 14, 2019

Northern Knights were the runners-up of last year's tournament. They lost the final against the Central Districts as the latter won the match by 67 runs. The Thunder's best batsmen in the match were Dean Brownlie and Tim Seifert. Their best bowlers were Kyle Abbott and Mitchell Santner.

Central Districts are the defending champions of the Super Smash. Their last game was against the Northern Thunder and they won by 67 runs. Their best batsmen in the match were Adam Milne and Dean Foxcroft. Their best bowlers were Adam Milne and Ajaz Patel.

However, the Northern Knights start as favourites to win this time due to several absentees in the Central Districts team owing to international commitments.

