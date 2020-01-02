CD VS OTG Dream11 Super Smash Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Central Districts will face Otago in the 19th match of the Super Smash 2019/20. The match will be played at the McLean Park, Napier on Thursday, January 2 at 11:40 AM IST. Jacob Duffy will captain the Otago and Tom Bruce will lead the Central Districts. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

CD vs OTG Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Otago:

Jacob Duffy(captain), Max Chu(wicketkeeper), Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller, Michael Rae, Dean Foxcroft, and Matthew Bacon.

Central Districts:

Tom Bruce(captain), Dane Cleaver(wicketkeeper), George Worker, Christian Leopard, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, and Ben Wheeler.

CD vs OTG Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Tom Bruce, Neil Broom (vice-captain), Josh Finnie, Nick Kelly

All-Rounders: George Worker, Kieran Noema-Barnett (captain)

Bowlers: Ajaz Patel, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith

Otago start as favourites to win.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

CD vs OTG Form Guide

Otago are currently first on the points table and have won four out of their six games. Their last game was against Canterbury and they won by 51 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Hamish Rutherford and Josh Finnie. Their best bowlers in the game were Anaru Kitchen and Michael Rae.

The Central Districts are currently third on the points table and have won two out of their six games. Their last game was against Auckland and the latter won by two runs. Central Districts' best batsmen in the game were George Worker and Tom Bruce. Their best bowlers in the game were Kieran Noema-Barnett and Ryan Watson.

