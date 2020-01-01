Sachin Tendulkar Begins 2020 With Inspiring Clip Of Specially-abled Child Playing Cricket

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar welcomed the New Year with an inspirational and heartwarming video in which a specially-abled child is seen playing cricket. Madda Ram, a specially-abled child, became a sensation on the internet a few days earlier after videos of the specially-abled child playing cricket went viral. The 'God of Cricket' took to Twitter to share this inspirational video, as he wished his fans and welcomed 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar welcomes 2020 with an inspirational video

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar on the worst phase of his life

Sachin has experienced many low points in life during his 24-year illustrious cricketing career. However, the Master Blaster has gone on to say that 2007 was the lowest point of his career while speaking to a news channel. The batting maestro said that he did not enjoy that phase Indian cricket at all because they were not going in a good direction and he just felt that there was something drastically wrong with Indian cricket. The leading run-scorer in Tests and ODI's then went on to say that the thought process was wrong and what they wanted to achieve was not a common goal as there were individuals thinking in the team and he felt that the atmosphere was not healthy in the dressing room which needed to change. The Indian team led by Rahul Dravid were one of the strong favorites to win the World Cup in 2007. Nonetheless, their campaign suffered a huge setback after an upset against Bangladesh. They did manage to beat Bermuda but a loss against Sri Lanka in a must-win game brought curtains down on their campaign and they suffered a first-round exit.

How did it end?

Sachin Tendulkar then said that the worst phase ended in the very same year i.e. after the forgettable 2007 World Cup campaign where there was a sudden and overnight transformation in the team when the players showed a tremendous amount of body language and energy on the field along with cohesiveness which was the element that the Men In Blue had missed. Tendulkar then mentioned that once Venkatesh Prasad, Robin Singh, Chandu Borde, Lalchand Rajut, etc. came together and when Gary Kirsten and Paddy Upton joined, things started to change from there. The rest, as they say, is history as India went on to lift the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007, become the top-ranked Test side in 2009 and win the World Cup for the second time after a long wait of 28 years in 2011 at Sachin's own backyard, the Wankhede Stadium where India also became the first host nation to lift the coveted trophy.

