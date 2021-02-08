Centre Allows BCCI To Use Drones For Live Aerial Filming Of Cricket Matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday received permission to deploy drones for the live aerial cinematography of the India Cricket season in 2021. According to a release, the conditional exemption was granted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in view of the rising commercial use of drones in the country from agriculture to healthcare. The request by BCCI pertains to the permission to use Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for live-filming of matches.

"The drone ecosystem is evolving rapidly in our country. Its utilization is expanding from agriculture, mining, healthcare and disaster management to sports and entertainment. The granting of this permission is in line with the objectives of the Government of India to promote the commercial use of drones in the country," said Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation in a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release."The Drone Rules 2021 are in the final stages of discussion with the law ministry. We are hoping to receive the approvals by March 2021," he added.

MoCA Guidelines for BCCI

As per the statement, the conditional exemption granted to the BCCI is valid till December 31, 2021, from the date of issue of the letter or until the full operationalization of Digital Sky Platform (Phase-1). This exemption is subject to certain conditions, under the absence of which, the permission would become null and void.

Pertinently, the BCCI has to take necessary permission regarding aerial photography from Directorate of Regulations and Information, DGCA or Ministry of Defence. The body is solely responsible for the safety and security of RPAS and data collected and will be the sole entity allowed to use the photographs/video graphs taken through the RPAS.

"The BCCI has to obtain necessary clearances from (a) Local Administration (b) Ministry of Defence (c) Ministry of Home Affairs (d) Air Defence Clearance from Indian Air Force and (e) Airport Authority of India (AAI) [as applicable] prior to operation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS). Moreover, M/s Quidich engaged by BCCI as RPAS operator shall only operate the RPAS models specified in the approved standard operating procedures (SOP) dated 8th January 2021," as per the release.

The operations of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems also need to come with a valid Drone Acknowledgement Number (DAN) that shall be operated in accordance with the SOP mentioned. Moreover, any change in the approved SOP, for example, a change in procedures or RPAS or use case or personnel or area specified in the approved SOP needs to be included in the SOP and submitted to DGCA for approval.

(With Agency Inputs)

