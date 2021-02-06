BCCI Announces Indian Cricket Schedule Till March 2023, Team To Play Non-stop Cricket

The Indian cricketers were on an extended break last year because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, They were finally back in action with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, and flew to Australia soon after for an away series. The team's first home assignment also commenced with India vs England 1st Test, and the players have been on the road since the resurgence of international cricket in the country. According to the India cricket schedule 2021 announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Team India has a jampacked year ahead as well.

BCCI announces India cricket Schedule 2021

Cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of changes, especially when it comes to the players' travel. The introduction of the bio-bubble has proved to be an additional challenge for the players. While many international stars have been vocal about the importance of taking time off the game during such dire circumstances, the Indian cricketers seem to have no respite, as Virat Kohli and co. are likely to play non-stop cricket till March 2023.

ALSO READ | Arjun Tendulkar Registers For IPL Auction, Fans Predict MI Picking Him Up As Utility Buy

April to May 2021 - Indian Premier League (IPL 2021)

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is), Asia Cup

July 2021 - India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

July to September 2021 - India vs England (5 Tests)

October 2021 - India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India vs South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

ALSO READ | Andrew Flintoff Shares An Old Tweet Of THIS Megastar After Joe Root's 200 Against India

January to March 2022 - India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is), India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

April to May 2022 - Indian Premier League (IPL 2022)

June 2022 - No international matches scheduled for Team India

July to August 2022 - India vs England (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is), India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

September 2022 - Asia Cup

October to November 2022 - ICC World T20 (Australia)

November to December 2022 - India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)

ALSO READ | Mooney Bags First Belinda Clark; Smith 3rd Allan Border Medal At Australian Cricket Awards

January 2023 - India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

February to March 2023 - India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs England 1st Test updates

Joe Root won the toss on Day 1 and elected to bat first. The visitors have showcased exemplary batsmanship for far to gain an upper-hand in the contest. At the time of writing this report, England have posted 555 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets at Stumps. Skipper Joe Root smashed a fantastic 218, whereas Ben Stokes (82) and Dominic Sibley (87) also contributed significantly.

ALSO READ | SRH's IPL Auction Snub Powers Fabian Allen To Pick Up 4-13 In 2 Overs Of T10 Match: WATCH

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.