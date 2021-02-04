Sunil Gavaskar Downplays IPL Ignoring C Pujara, Wants BCCI To Focus On First-class Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wears his heart on his sleeve. The legendary batsman is absolutely vocal about his views and never shied away from speaking his mind. Gavaskar was recently involved in a conversation with InsideSport where he spoke in length about a plethora of topics ranging from the upcoming India vs England Test series to the performances of Indian cricketers on their historic tour Down Under.

Sunil Gavaskar wants BCCI to take care of its players

One of the questions asked to Gavaskar during the conversation was about his thoughts on a better contract and match fees for Test players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He was also asked about his views on the absence of an IPL contract for Pujara. In response, Gavaskar said that more than contracts for Pujara and Rahane, it is important to ensure the first-class cricketers are contracted and thus have a steady income.

Gavaskar further said that irrespective of the fact that there is any cricket in the country or not, the state associations should continue to get their subsidy from BCCI. According to the former cricketer, it is the board's duty to take care of their first-class players. Notably, Gavaskar downplayed Pujara's IPL contract question.

According to many reports over the years, Indian captain Virat Kohli has fought for 'Test specialists' in the Indian team such as Cheteshwar Pujara to earn more from the BCCI contracts itself, in case they are not favoured to play in the IPL.

Sunil Gavaskar gives Tim Paine's reference to warn India

During the same conversation, Gavaskar took a cheeky dig at Paine with respect to the upcoming India vs England series. The 71-year old was asked about his thoughts on the Test series against England in the context of the World Test Championship. The former cricketer said that if India are high on confidence after their win in Australia, then England are also coming on the back of an impressive performance in Sri Lanka.

Gavaskar further warned the Indian team and added that it will be foolish to underestimate England as they have some of the finest players in the world. Taking a shot at Paine, the legendary batsman advised India to not make the mistake that Australia did after bowling them out for 36. Gavaskar reckoned that Australia thought they only have to turn up at the ground and the match will be theirs, something which the hosts shouldn't do against England. Gavaskar cheekily said if India makes the same error, it could well be a 'Paineful' mistake.

