CEP Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Central Punjab will battle it out against Northern in the 6th match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 on Saturday, October 31. The match between these two teams will be played at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi at 10:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our CEP vs NOR match prediction, CEP vs NOR Playing 11 and CEP vs NOR Dream11 team.
Both teams have had a poor start to their campaign, losing their opening matches in the tournament. The Central Punjab team lost their opening match to Sindh by six wickets and will be looking to win this match for getting their first points on board. CEP will be banking on Waqas Maqsood to once again deliver after picking up a 5 wicket haul versus Sindh.
On the other side, Northern suffered a defeat by an innings and 96 runs to Southern Punjab and just like them, will be eyeing to put points on the board and get their season back on track. The team wil be hoping their batsmen to fire in this match, while the team will be banking on Nauman Ali to deliver with the ball. A cracking contest is on cards between both teams.
Ali Zaryab Asif, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali (c), Usman Salahuddin, Kamran Akmal (wk), Hasan Ali, Saad Nasim, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Ahmed Bashir, Ali Shan, Ehsan Adil, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Qasim Akram, Muhammad Saad.
Zeeshan Malik, Jamal Anwar (wk), Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Asif Ali, Nasir Nawaz, Hammad Azam, Nauman Ali (c), Salman Irshad, Waqas Ahmed, Sadaf Hussain, Umair Masood, Fahran Shafiq, Ali Sarfraz, Naved Malik, Athar Mahmood, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Aamer Jamal.
Azhar Ali
Kamran Akmal
Zeeshan Malik
Ahmed Shehzad
As per our CEP vs NOR Dream11 prediction, CEP will be favourites to win the match.
Image: PCB Media / Twitter
