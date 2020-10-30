Rohit Sharma's 2011 Prediction On Suryakumar Yadav 'accurate', Fans Stunned On Twitter

The Dream11 Indian Premier League's massive popularity can be owed to the fact that it gives a prominent platform for uncapped cricketers to prove their mettle against seasoned international campaigners. While the cash-rich league has been a catalyst in fast-tracking several players' selection in the Indian national team, several notable players have been lost in the shuffle despite having a compelling case. Amidst the debate of whether the Dream11 IPL should be a hallmark for the India cap, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma's visionary stance on Suryakumar Yadav has gained a lot of attention.

Fans hail Rohit Sharma for his Jofra Archeresque prediction

Mumbai have emerged as one of the most eminent teams in the league's history. Along with winning the championship a record four times, the franchise has scouted and nurtured noteworthy names who now are a regular feature in the national side. From Jasprit Bumrah to the Pandya brothers, their success has become a case study for other franchises.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Instagram Admin Gives Epic, Witty Reply To Fan Trolling MS Dhoni

The credit for identifying future stars undoubtedly goes to their think-tank, and their leader, Rohit Sharma, also has proved that he has an eye for talent. The 33-year-old's judgement regarding Suryakumar Yadav has come in the limelight after the franchise shared the dashing cricketer's tweet from 2011. After attending The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awards, Sharma had stated that Suryakumar Yadav is the one to watch out for in the future. Yadav was awarded the M A Chidambaram Trophy for being India's best Under-22 cricketer in the ceremony.

The cricketer's prediction deemed fruitful as Yadav has become a force to reckon with because of his consistent performances in the domestic circuit and the Dream11 IPL. The 30-year-old batsman has delivered impactful performances for the Mumbai team in the Dream11 IPL 2020. As a result, fans were stunned when the dynamic batsman was snubbed by the selectors for India's tour of Australia. Netizens react on Rohit Sharma's early judgements on Suryakumar Yadav.

This tweet is possibly a reply to @BCCI that how one international player identifies gems from domestic level and how other international player doesn't choose him on overseas squads. Savage by @mipaltan ! Hoping for best to happen for @surya_14kumar #MIvsRCB — Digvijay Dabade (@dvdabade) October 28, 2020

That's what a visionary attitude & that's the reason why @ImRo45 is a class apart. #RohitSharma , the skipper get well soon. You're such an impact player whether its @IPL & more importantly #TeamIndia !! — Saksham - I Breathe Sport !! (@SakshamTalks) October 28, 2020

Ro recognised his talent 9 years ago. Selectors and egoistic sledger can't recognise even now. Ro's the best.#MI — RO45 FAN (@forpspk2) October 28, 2020

I think Rohit should have been the Indian Captain in limited overs after MSD because he is comparatively better than Kohli in terms of captaincy — Mersal (@Mersal02116067) October 30, 2020

Rohit Sharma has recognised talent way early.



Virat still unable to — ShivaNandini (@nanduontweet) October 29, 2020

This is why rohit need's to be our limited over captain. If we wants to win icc trophy's — Nobody (@ClassRollno7) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav Dream11 IPL stats

The batsman has represented Kolkata and Mumbai over the years in the league. While his role in the Kolkata side was of a finisher, he has been assigned the responsibility to anchor the innings by the Mumbai team management. He has been a dependable performer in competition and has been in a fine nick in the Dream11 IPL 2020 as well.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Misses 'greatest Gift' Agastya, Fans Love Father-son Picture On Instagram

Yadav's career-best score of 79* came against Bangalore on Wednesday, where he steered his side to a clinical victory in the absence of their captain, Rohit Sharma. The cricketer has scored runs at an impressive average of over 40 this season and has amassed 362 runs in 12 matches at a healthy strike-rate of 155.36. He is placed at the 11th spot in the top-getters list for Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Mitchell McClenaghan Pokes Fun At Own Franchise Mumbai For Tweet On Jasprit Bumrah

Having played 97 matches in the league throughout his career, Yadav has 1910 runs to his name. The Mumbai batsman has crossed the 50-run mark 10 times in the competition. He has played a major role in the defending champions' batting line this year and will look to end the season on a high note.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Reveals Funny Reason Behind Ditching Jersey Number In ODIs; Watch Video

Source: Mumbai team Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.