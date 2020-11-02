CHA XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Chargers XI will take on Titans XI in the 24th match of the Andhra T20 League on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 12:30 pm IST. The CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CHA XI vs WAR XI match prediction and CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.
Day 12: Karbonn Andhra T20#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers #domesticcricket #ranjiplayers pic.twitter.com/ZizVQFMpPC— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) November 2, 2020
Titans XI sit right at the top of the points table, courtesy of their consistent performances. With the tournament inching closer towards its business end, the side will look to make the most of their tremendous form. Having played seven matches, they have faced only a single defeat. Chargers XI, who are at the third spot, have four wins to their name after seven matches. They will aim to put up a strong show against Titans XI, and a victory in this encounter will give them a major boost.
Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.
Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat
Batsmen: L Mohan, C Kumar, B Sumanth
All-rounders: K Rahul (vice-captain), G Reddy (captain), N Reddy, S Khan
Bowlers: Y Pramod, C Stephen, D Swaroop-Kumar
As per our CHA XI vs TN XI match prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.
