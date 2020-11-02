CHA XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Chargers XI will take on Titans XI in the 24th match of the Andhra T20 League on Monday, November 2. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 12:30 pm IST. The CHA XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CHA XI vs WAR XI match prediction and CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.

CHA XI vs TN XI live: CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

Titans XI sit right at the top of the points table, courtesy of their consistent performances. With the tournament inching closer towards its business end, the side will look to make the most of their tremendous form. Having played seven matches, they have faced only a single defeat. Chargers XI, who are at the third spot, have four wins to their name after seven matches. They will aim to put up a strong show against Titans XI, and a victory in this encounter will give them a major boost.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Deserves Big Crowd Send-off: Michael Vaughan Wants Grand IPL 2021 Exit For Thala

CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

CHA XI squad for CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Points Table Update: What 4 Teams Need To Do To Qualify For The Playoffs?

TN XI squad for CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik Lauded For Game-changing Flying Catch To His Left Vs Rajasthan: Watch

CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

G Reddy

L Mohan

K Rahul

K Srikar-Bharat

CHA XI vs TN XI match prediction: CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen: L Mohan, C Kumar, B Sumanth

All-rounders: K Rahul (vice-captain), G Reddy (captain), N Reddy, S Khan

Bowlers: Y Pramod, C Stephen, D Swaroop-Kumar

CHA XI vs TN XI live: CHA XI vs TN XI match prediction

As per our CHA XI vs TN XI match prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Deserves Big Crowd Send-off: Michael Vaughan Wants Grand IPL 2021 Exit For Thala

Note: The CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CHA XI vs TN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CHA XI vs TN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.