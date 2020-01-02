Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over His Reply To Kuldeep Yadav's Comment On Hardik Pandya's Post

After Yuzvendra Chahal wished the newly engaged couple, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya via an Instagram story, he later replied Kuldeep Yadav's comment on Pandya's post.

While Kuldeep Yadav in his congratulatory comment wrote "Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan ♥️(sic)," Yuzvendra Chahal replied to it by saying, "ab teri baari 🤣😂 (sic)". After Chahal's cheeky reply to Yadav's comment, he was massively trolled by the netizens on Wednesday.

Chahal's reply to Yadav's comment

Netizens troll Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzi chahal is like that relative who in every marriage comes to you and says "you're next".#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/nbCaDqG5Zl — Ashish Ram (@AshishRam12) January 1, 2020

Chahal wished Hardik, Natasa

After Hardik Pandya's surprising announcement of his engagement with Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal among many congratulated the duo. The Indian spinner took to Instagram and posted a story to congratulate the two. Fellow cricketers such as Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan also extended their best wishes.

Natasa and Hardik's dating rumours

Reports of Natasa warming up to Hardik’s family had also surfaced recently. Natasa’s birthday post for Hardik Pandya on October 11 was one of the main reasons for the link-up rumours to get more fire. This announcement comes after Natasa recently participated in a TV reality show with her ex Aly Goni as well.

Natasa, wishing Pandya had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

