Yuzvendra Chahal Congratulates Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic On Their Engagement

After Hardik Pandya's surprising announcement of his engagement with 'rumoured' girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal among many congratulated the duo. The Indian spinner took to Instagram and posted a story to congratulate the two. Fellow cricketers such as Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan also extended their best wishes.

Less than a day after confirming his relationship with 'rumoured' girlfriend Natasa Stankovic, India's ace all-rounder, Hardik Pandya officially announced his engagement with her. Pandya took to Instagram to share pictures of the newly-engaged couple on Wednesday. Pandya captioned the picture with: "Mai tera, tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (sic)"

Congratulations pour in

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the Indian all-rounder. Four-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians for whom Hardik Pandya plays for in the league, also wished him on his engagement. The IPL franchise commented, "Congratulations to you both," on Pandya's Instagram post. The franchise owned by Nita Ambani also took to Twitter to welcome the new couple to the Mumbai Indians family.

Reports of Natasa warming up to Hardik’s family had also surfaced recently. Natasa’s birthday post for Hardik Pandya on October 11 was one of the main reasons for the link-up rumours to get more fire. The actor had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface.”

