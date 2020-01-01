'Congratulations': Sakshi Dhoni Wishes Swashbuckling Hardik Pandya On His Engagement

Minutes after Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of cricket legend MS Dhoni congratulated the couple. Fellow cricketers such as Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ishan Kishan also extended their best wishes. On the eve of New Year, Pandya had surprised his fans by confirming his relationship with Natasa.

Rumours about Hardik Pandya's relationship

In the video shared by Pandya on Instagram, he can be seen proposing to her on a yacht decorated with balloons and flowers. However, rumours about the relationship status of the swashbuckling Mumbai Indians player were doing the rounds since October when the Serbian actress posted a message on the former’s birthday. Describing him as her ‘best friend’, she expressed her pride in the way he dealt with his injuries.

Natasa had written, “To my best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul. This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner. Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back. Happy bday HP 🤴🏽❤️ God bless you @hardikpandya93 #happyface. (sic)”

Pandya named in India A squad

India received a big setback in September as Pandya was ruled out due to injury owing to a lower back issue. Subsequently, he underwent surgery in October. In the interim period, the team had to experiment with players such as Shivam Dube to fill in the coveted all-rounder's spot.

But the fans can expect to see Pandya in action soon as he has been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand in January. Featuring in 105 international matches till now, Pandya has 1799 runs to his name, besides bagging 109 wickets. Incidentally, despite being considered as a limited-overs specialist, Pandya’s sole century, as well as 5-wicket haul, has come in Test cricket.

