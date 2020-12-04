Chahal Vs Australia: Spinner Hailed 'super Sub', Fans Question Team Selection Despite Win

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
India defeated Australia by 11 runs at Canberra’s Manuka Oval to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series Down Under. Batting first, the ‘Men in Blue’ hammered 161-7 off their 20 overs on the back of a boundary-laden knock from Ravindra Jadeja. Later, Indian bowlers, particularly T20I debutant T Natarajan and veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the hosts to 150-7 despite a solid start provided by their openers.
India take the opening game of the Dettol T20I series by 11 runs.— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020
SCORECARD: https://t.co/OuCGDkVSMq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C65XPiCnNv
Also Read | Shardul Thakur Glares At Moises Henriques Angrily After Dismissal In 3rd ODI; Watch Video
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning four-over spell against Australia. He conceded just 25 runs in his spell and accounted for the wickets of Matthew Wade and in-form batsmen Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. Interestingly, Chahal was not even selected in the initial playing XI and only made it into the team as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the Indian innings, thus prompting the entire Concussion sub IND vs AUS scenario.
Fans hailed Yuzvendra Chahal's performance, with many even hailing him as a ‘Super Sub’ filling in for veteran Jadeja. Several social media users even questioned Team India’s selection for the game, by asking Chahal’s unavailability in the initial playing XI. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the match-winning performance by ‘Super Sub’ Yuzvendra Chahal vs Australia.
Also Read | Steve Smith Credits Pacers From Both Teams For Making The New-ball Do The Talking
#INDvsAUS— kunαl kríshnα ❁ (@kunalkrishhna) December 4, 2020
After getting 3 wickets by chahal
Le*Australian players :- pic.twitter.com/FySo5lvdC2
The game changer#ConcussionChahal@yuzi_chahal #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/PEZKQKemQ8— shrinivaas.03 (@shriinivaas) December 4, 2020
Great win #India— Avinash kumar45 (@Hitmanlover45) December 4, 2020
Well done @yuzi_chahal and #natrajan
We will definitely win this series 🇮🇳🇮🇳
All the best for 2nd t20#indvsausT20 pic.twitter.com/lUJDoc8o8Y
Now due to the good rules @yuzi_chahal play and also win the game , aus need not be think that this act is unfair because when Smith get injured labushange play that game do great batting and aus wins @AaronFinch5 https://t.co/jx5l75QpoR— Aniket Kumar (@AniketK59281636) December 4, 2020
Not in playing 11 still MOM. Only the @yuzi_chahal things...@BCCI #lovecricket https://t.co/ueflhoKisT— Vinit Kumar (@vinit273) December 4, 2020
Also Read | Steve Smith centuries in India’s Tour of Australia 2020: Cricketer hits 5th Fastest ODI Ton Yet Again
Here is a look at Ravindra Jadeja health update after he sustained an injury during the Indian innings
UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020
Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H
For India vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.
Also Read | Steve Smith Smashes Back-to-back Tons Against India during India’s Tour of Australia 2020
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Was Chahal a 'like-for-like' concussion substitute for Jadeja, questions Henriques
14 mins ago
Natarajan gives Mitchell Starc taste of his own medicine with brilliant yorker
27 mins ago
Ravindra Jadeja complained of dizziness after returning to dressing room: Sanju Samson
40 mins ago
Virat Kohli backs concussion substitute Yuzi Chahal as India go 1-0 up in T20I series
1 hour ago
Ajit Agarkar birthday: Pace veteran gets birthday wishes from ex-cricketers and fans
1 hour ago
'Concussion Sub' Yuzvendra Chahal trumps Australia, India win first T20 by 11 runs
1 hour ago