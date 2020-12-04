Chahal Vs Australia: Spinner Hailed 'super Sub', Fans Question Team Selection Despite Win

India defeated Australia by 11 runs at Canberra’s Manuka Oval to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series Down Under. Batting first, the ‘Men in Blue’ hammered 161-7 off their 20 overs on the back of a boundary-laden knock from Ravindra Jadeja. Later, Indian bowlers, particularly T20I debutant T Natarajan and veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal restricted the hosts to 150-7 despite a solid start provided by their openers.

Concussion sub IND vs AUS T20: Yuzvendra Chahal stars as India extend T20I winning streak

India take the opening game of the Dettol T20I series by 11 runs.



SCORECARD: https://t.co/OuCGDkVSMq#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/C65XPiCnNv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal substitute: Chahal vs Australia performance hailed by fans on Twitter

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning four-over spell against Australia. He conceded just 25 runs in his spell and accounted for the wickets of Matthew Wade and in-form batsmen Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. Interestingly, Chahal was not even selected in the initial playing XI and only made it into the team as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the Indian innings, thus prompting the entire Concussion sub IND vs AUS scenario.

Fans hailed Yuzvendra Chahal's performance, with many even hailing him as a ‘Super Sub’ filling in for veteran Jadeja. Several social media users even questioned Team India’s selection for the game, by asking Chahal’s unavailability in the initial playing XI. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to the match-winning performance by ‘Super Sub’ Yuzvendra Chahal vs Australia.

#INDvsAUS



After getting 3 wickets by chahal



Le*Australian players :- pic.twitter.com/FySo5lvdC2 — kunαl kríshnα ❁ (@kunalkrishhna) December 4, 2020

Great win #India

Well done @yuzi_chahal and #natrajan

We will definitely win this series 🇮🇳🇮🇳

All the best for 2nd t20#indvsausT20 pic.twitter.com/lUJDoc8o8Y — Avinash kumar45 (@Hitmanlover45) December 4, 2020

Now due to the good rules @yuzi_chahal play and also win the game , aus need not be think that this act is unfair because when Smith get injured labushange play that game do great batting and aus wins @AaronFinch5 https://t.co/jx5l75QpoR — Aniket Kumar (@AniketK59281636) December 4, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja health update

Here is a look at Ravindra Jadeja health update after he sustained an injury during the Indian innings

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

IND vs AUS T20 lives streaming details for 2nd T20I

For India vs Australia 2nd T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 6 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

