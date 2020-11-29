Steve Smith Smashes Back-to-back Tons Against India; Australia Eye Another Mammoth Total

Superman Steve Smith smashed his second consecutive hundred against India at Sydney on Sunday, guiding Australia to another big total as the visitors struggled to contain the Australian batsmen. Steve Smith's ton came off 62 deliveries - the same number he had taken to get to the landmark in the first ODI too at the same venue - and was laced with 14 boundaries and two sixes. The former Australian skipper's whirlwind knock came to an end in the 41st over as Hardik Pandya finally got the breakthrough for the Men in Blue.

READ | India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Team News And Prediction

Steve Smith hits second consecutive ton

READ | India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli & Co Docked 20% Of Match Fee For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia once again came out all guns blazing - with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch putting up yet another 100-run partnership. David Warner, who looked like a serious threat, was dismissed after Shreyas Iyer's throw found te bullseye, forcing the southpaw to walk back after his 83-run knock. Aaron Finch followed up his centurion knock in the first ODI with a 60-run knock on Sunday before Shami struck. Following the departure of the openers, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne assumed charge and propelled Australia forward with consistent hitting.

READ | Shane Warne Slams Virat Kohli After India Field For More Than 4 Hours In 1st Australia ODI

Australia win toss, elect to bat

Australia has won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. India had an unchanged lineup from the side which was beaten by 66 runs in the first ODI on Friday, also at the SCG. Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and the early advantage went to Australia as India would have to field in the searing conditions.

Australia replaced the injured Marcus Stoinis with Moises Henriques. Stoinis went off the field in the first match with a side strain. “We don’t want to push him too early," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. The third and final match is scheduled for Wednesday at Canberra's Manuka Oval. Australia and India meet in a four-match test series starting Dec. 17 in Adelaide.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

READ | Harry Kane Gets Hilarious Offer From Bangalore After He Asks Kohli If He Can Play In IPL

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.