Chaminda Vaas Backed By Fans As Ex-pacer Highlights SLC's Salary Issues With Coaches

Former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas, who was recently appointed as the bowling coach of the Sri Lankan team, has resigned from the post just days after he took charge. Vaas submitted his resignation to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ahead of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2021 series that is slated to commence on March 3 in Antigua. The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2021 series comprises three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests.

Chaminda Vaas has announced his resignation as Sri Lanka's consultant bowling coach ahead of the team's departure to West Indies.#WIvSL pic.twitter.com/Ow1ndlkpF2 — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2021

Sri Lanka Cricket accuses legendary bowler Chaminda Vaas of holding 'the game at ransom'.

Chaminda Vaas' resignation hasn't gone down well with SLC who accused the former cricketer of holding 'the game at ransom'. According to reports, Vaas was unhappy with his salary, which is why he demanded a hike, after having replaced David Saker as the Australian had resigned prior to the West Indies tour. The southpaw wanted his salary to be equal to what was being paid to Saker but the SLC denied the coach's request and a disappointed Vaas subsequently handed over his resignation.

The whole incident prompted SLC to release a statement which said that it is disheartening to note that in an economic climate such as the one facing the entire globe right now, Vaas has made this sudden and irresponsible move on the eve of the team’s departure, accusing him of looking at his personal monetary gains first. The statement further said that the management of SLC, and indeed the entire nation hold Vaas in high esteem as a cricketer, who has excelled for his country and that he has been appreciated and rewarded over the years both in status and in kind, while being involved in the country's cricketing administration even after his retirement.

Vaas also responded to the severe allegations. The cricketer took to Twitter and clarified that he made a small request to the SLC which was denied by the board. Vaas also mentioned that justice will triumph. The former pacer was backed by fans, who highlighted how the SLC was as disrespectful to his former esteemed teammates such as Muttiah Muralitharan, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, that has stopped them from being involved in any capacity with SLC.

The cricket board, back in January 2020, was embroiled in a similar pay controversy as the then head coach Chandrika Hathurusingha resigned after being paid only $USD 60,000 per month as his take-home salary according to various reports back then. Hathurusingha was called 'overpaid' by SLC in a ugly public fallout, which caused him to file a legal case against the board, asking them to pay him $5 million as compensation, which included his $1 million that he was supposed to receive across 18 months of his tenure.

I made a humble request to SLC and they turned it down.

That’s all I can say at the moment.

Justice will prevail! — Chaminda Vaas (@chaminda_vaas) February 22, 2021

Meanwhile, according to an ESPNcricinfo report, SLC will take a decision on Vaas' replacement as a matter of urgency, with the selection likely to be from one of the coaches currently working at the high-performance centre.

Chaminda Vaas career stats

Chaminda Vaas was among the best pacers in the world during his playing days who was renowned for his terrific swing bowling. The Chaminda Vaas bowling action was simple yet extremely effective. Chaminda Vaas career stats include the 355 wickets he picked in 111 Tests at an impressive average of 29.6 to go with 12 fifers. He also has 400 ODI wickets to his hame in 322 ODIs and 6 T20I scalps in as many matches. Vaas has also plied his trade in the IPL where he picked up 18 wickets in 13 games.

