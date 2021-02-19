Kumar Sangakkara Gives A Justified Reason Behind Rajasthan Royals Retaining David Miller

Former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batsman and the current Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara has revealed why the franchise has decided to retain South African limited-overs specialist batsman David Miller for the upcoming IPL 2021. In the previous edition, the Proteas middle-order batsman could only make a solitary appearance where he was run out for a diamond duck during RR's season opener against the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

'Brings a lot to us': Kumar Sangakkara

"Well, I think he is a fantastic player. The left-hander finisher. He has the ability to punish the attack. He had very good innings in the last T20 against Pakistan where he brought South Africa out of the very difficult situation," Sangakkara told reporters at a virtual press conference as quoted by news agency ANI.

"So he has all the weapons to become very important batsmen for us in the middle to death period. And at the same time, he is a great guy with great character and it's wonderful to have around in a team. So he brings a lot to us in terms of advantage," the 2014 T20 World Cup winner added.

"So when he does get a chance he will be able to really good for RR. You can't really guarantee performances but if you follow the process the result will follow," he further added.

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 Auctions

The 2008 winners have decided to make a few changes to their side for the upcoming IPL 2021. Last month, they released their former skipper Steve Smith after the team had a forgettable outing in the previous edition where they ended up bagging the wooden spoon.

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been appointed as Smith's successor. At the same time, Rajasthan also parted ways with veteran batsman Robin Uthappa who has now been roped in by the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the highest bid in this year's auctions after he was roped in by RR for a record INR 16.25 crore. Bangladesh's pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman was bought at his base price of 1 crore. The 'Fizz' will be expected to work in tandem with frontline speedster Jofra Archer this season.

