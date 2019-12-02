Chandigarh Create History With Whopping 603-run Win In Indian Domestic Cricket Match

Chandigarh Under-19 team defeated the Mizoram Under-19 team by a gigantic margin of 603 runs in a Cooch Behar Trophy 2019-20 match on Sunday at Jadavpur University in Kolkata and thereby registered the biggest win ever in India’s domestic circuit.

Chandigarh register biggest win in India's domestic history

Chandigarh had declared their first innings at 700/9. They bundled Mizoram for 58 in the first innings and enforced the follow-on. In their second innings, the Mizoram team was wrapped up for a paltry 39. Only Aruka Das managed to reach double figures for Mizoram in both the innings with scores of 11 and 15 respectively. The extras were the top-scorer (12) in their second innings.

Earlier, Chiragvir Dhindsa’s 253 and skipper Surya Narayan Yadav with 57 led from the front, which ensured that Chandigarh posted 700. Opener Ishan Goyal scored 57 while wicketkeeper-batsman Akshit Rana made a quick 80-ball 87. Yuvraj Choudhary also chipped in with 53 off 63 balls.

In reply, Mizoram could only manage to last 34.2 overs, scoring 58 with Das making 15. Extras were the next best score with 14. For Chandigarh, Rajangad Bawa claimed 5/12 in his 8.2 overs while Yuvraj and Sehbaaz Singh bagged two wickets each. Amit Shukla also grabbed one wicket.

Following on, Mizoram had an even worse outing this time around as they managed to last just 23.2 overs with Sehbaaz claiming 4/9 in his seven overs while Bawa and Shukla grabbed two wickets each. Sarthak Sharan returned with figures of 1/5 in his five overs. The previous record for the biggest defeat in India’s domestic circuit was held by Assam. They had defeated Tripura by an innings and 472 runs way back in 1991-92 Ranji Trophy.

