IPL 2020 Auction: Colin Munro Likely To Get Maximum Bids From These 3 IPL Teams

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro has shown his ability to manhandle bowling attacks time and again and the southpaw is in contention for attracting a massive bid during the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. The 32-year-old could be one of the most highly sought-after players among various franchises on December 19 in Kolkata.

There are not many cricketers in modern-day cricket who can strike the ball cleanly from the word go. He is fearless and is known for his pyrotechnics. He will definitely be sought-after during the auction. Franchises would want to include the Kiwi international in their squads who could certainly be a match-winner on his day.

IPL 2020: The three teams who are likely to bid the most for the Kiwi batsman

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB does not have an opener who could complement Parthiv Patel at the top. They have always had issues with the top order as Virat Kohli's team have never had a stable opening pair. Kohli has had to tinker with the batting order quite a lot and at times has left his favourite No.3 position to open for RCB. With the inclusion of Munro, their opening issues could be resolved, giving their batting more impetus. Kohli can get back to his No.3 position and AB De Villiers can play two down, giving the side more balance. Also, the fact that the new RCB coach Mike Hesson belongs to New Zealand and has coached the Kiwi national team in the past, could work in the southpaw's favour as well.

2. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Royals released Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction, which has vacated the opening slot. RR management would look to rope in Munro to partner Jos Buttler at the top. If they manage to bring Munro onboard, RR could be a force to reckon with as both Butler and Munro play attacking cricket as openers, which gives nightmares to the opposition bowlers. It is highly likely that the Royals will go all guns blazing for the Kiwi international at the 2020 IPL auction.

3. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

KXIP have KL Rahul and Chris Gayle who fulfil the opening duties for them. But, Gayle has not been at his best off late nor been able to replicate his heroics from the past seasons. If they rope in Munro, they can have him as a backup opener or can include him in the team as Gayle's replacement. He could be a perfect alternative for the West Indies batsman as both of them play the same brand of cricket.

