R Ashwin's Latest Instagram Post Is Set To Give Parenting Goals To Many Fans

India’s ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to play for Tamil Nadu in the semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20. The experienced campaigner was on international duty due to which he had to miss several matches of the tournament.

But the off-spinner is back in time as the tournament has reached its business end. Tamil Nadu will take on Rajasthan in the second semi-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday and Ashwin’s return has only bolstered the squad. Tamil Nadu are the favourites going into the match as their side consists of some big names.

On Thursday, Ashwin took to Instagram where he posted a picture of himself along with his daughters before leaving for Surat to play the semi-final. Ashwin is a doting father and the testament to this is his latest post where he is setting parenting goals. The Indian offie captioned the photo “It’s so much fun with them, and much harder to say good byes than ever before. They asked me when I will come back from Surat. @prithinarayanan."

R Ashwin: Latest Instagram post

Meanwhile, Ashwin played an integral role in India’s dominant display in the Test series against South Africa. He ended up as the leading wicket-taker for the side where he grabbed 15 wickets in three matches. In the series against Bangladesh, he did not get many opportunities to bowl but he grabbed five wickets from two Tests at an impressive average of 20.80. The Tamil Nadu lad has been out of the limited-overs side for quite some time now and is eyeing a comeback into the side after his recent exploits in Tests.

