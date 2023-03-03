Chappell Hits Out At India After Loss In IND Vs AUS 3rd Test; 'I've No Sympathy For India'

Ian Chapell lambasted the Indian team following their crushing defeat at the hands of Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Indore. The visitors had it easy as they secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory over their opponents and thus cemented a place in the World Test Championship final.

The Indian batting lineup visibly struggled against the Aussie spinners on a flat track. But the Australian batsmen looked pretty comfortable while dealing with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Chapell had a go at Rohit Sharma and Co. as the former Australian captain feels Rohit's side should concentrate more on cricket leaving the pitch strategy to the curator.

Ian Chapell blasts Indian Cricket team following Indore defeat

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he revealed, “India need to see the error of their ways. I've talked before about trying to prepare pitches that suit India… have India forgotten that they won the last two series in Australia? I go back to it again, what the hell are administrators, players, coaches, anybody outside the curator (doing?). Why the hell are they having an input for the pitch? It should be left to the curator, let him produce a pitch that he thinks is a good one. Let the players play on it."

Chapell also emphasised the absence of Rishabh Pant who is expected to be on the sidelines for a longer period following a car accident. “I've no sympathy for India if they have been asking for certain surfaces. If they ask one for the next Test, you hope the curator just tells them to mind their own business.

"The Indians need to shut up and get on with the cricket. Really, have they forgotten how they won in Australia? With good all-round cricket. Bear in mind, one of the big differences is there's no Rishabh Pant in this Indian side. They're now starting to see how important he is to them."

India will now aim for a victory in Ahmedabad in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as it would be crucial to lodge a win if they are to pair up against Australia in the WTC final.