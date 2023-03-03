Team India were outplayed by the Australian bowlers in the third Test match at Indore and it was the visitors who dominated the whole match and ended up winning it by nine wickets. It was the third Test match in a row that ended up finishing in three days. There have been a lot of questions put up on the Indian pitches ahead of the series and many cricket experts have ranked the Indian pitches as below average.

While addressing a press briefing after the third Test match Indian captain Rohit Sharma was asked regarding the Test matches getting over within three days. Taking a dig at Pakistan, Rohit replied, "What can I say about that, people have to play well for the Test match to last for five days. Games are not lasting for five days even outside India, yesterday in South Africa the game got over within three days and Australia also in the first Test match."

Rohit Sharma said: 'In Pakistan as well in the three-match series....,'

"It's about the skills, if the pitches are helping the bowlers so the batsmen have to try and test their skills. It is not about making sure that we are sure that if we are playing on flat pitches and the results are not coming. In Pakistan as well in the three-match series, the people said the Test matches to be so boring. Hence, we are making it interesting for you people", Rohit added.

If we further talk about the third Test match, Team India is left with a lot of questions after the loss and the main question that arises here is what type of pitches we need to play. India captain Rohit Sharma had hinted at making a green top in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad ahead of the third Test match.

The main issue that Team India shall address before the fourth Test is its struggle to play the Australian spinners as throughout the series the Indian batsmen have struggled to hit Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, and Matthew Kunhemann.

Australia on the other hand with the win have qualified for the World Test Championship final and has left Team India with no option other than winning the fourth Test match to qualify for the big event.