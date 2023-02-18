'When I See Lyon Taking Wickets, I Miss Rishabh Pant': Netizens Remember Pant In 2nd Test

Following an unfortunate car accident in January, Rishabh Pant has since been out recuperating from crash injuries. He was certain to feature in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, it wasn't meant to be. Fans though have been vocal about the absence of Pant and on numerous occasions during the first and second Test have displayed placards reading "We miss you Rishabh Pant."

The second Test between India and Australia hangs in balance as India are 7 down and yet trail by 128 runs. On Day 2 it was Nathan Lyon who again became Australia's pick of the bowlers. Lyon picked a five-fer. Seeing Lyon dominate, fans on social media contemplated if the situation would have been the same had the incident involving Pant not happened. Pant, who fancies attacking the spinners took charge against Nathan Lyon in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy of 2022-21. The same was the topic as fans took to social media to pay regard to Rishabh Pant.

Here are the reactions by fans

We miss you rishabh pant #risabhpant — Alok Parhi (@AlokParhi6) February 18, 2023

On a pitch like this, Rishabh Pant would have been a treat to watch pic.twitter.com/jt0ZHyIKVz — Halsey🇫🇮 (@meandmyself017) February 18, 2023

When i see lyon taking wicket . I miss Rishabh pant !!pic.twitter.com/3ONDAT0mhd — S. (@ishantraj51) February 18, 2023

Bro Rishabh Pant, please comeback soon, they are playing Lyon like peak Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/8NfSZqbTEO — Avinash (@imavinashvk) February 18, 2023

India Vs Australia 2nd Test

After putting up 263 on board, Australia have made a comeback in the match. The Aussie side have taken quick wickets on Day 2 of the Delhi Test and as of now, India are in trouble at 139 for 7. The last recognised pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel is on the crease. The match hangs in balance and at the end of the Day's play things might become clear. However, at this point, Australia seemingly have noses in front.