Chennai CEO Assures Fans That Team Will Bounce Back 'strongly'; Says 'smiles Will Be Back'

Despite losing two games on the trot, the Chennai franchise CEO, Kasi Viswanathan has asserted that the team will bounce back strongly and that the smiles will be back in the camp. Assuring the fans, Viswanathan added that there are good and bad days in the game and that the team knows what they have to do. In both the defeats so far, Chennai has missed the likes of a strong batsman who can get quick runs on the board and have lacked the enormity with the bat. The Chennai CEO affirmed that the team respect's Raina's decision and is not thinking of his return to the team.

With CSK's two defeats on the trot, fans have been demanding the return of Mr IPL to the side. The franchise is also missing out on the services of veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who has also pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Furthermore, Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has also not made an appearance for the side yet. Apart from this, the franchise's openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay are yet to fire as they have been unable to provide the ideal start needed.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," Viswanathan added. The franchise CEO also confirmed that Ambati Rayadu will be avaliable for the next game.

Chennai falter in run-chase

Chasing 176 in Dubai on Friday night, the Chennai batsmen failed to apply themselves as openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed before the Powerplay overs. Spinners Amit Mishra and Axar Patel made things difficult for the batsmen and even though Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis added 54 runs for the fourth-wicket stand, they failed to keep up with the required run-rate as it kept on getting steeper and once Faf was dismissed, all Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja could do was delay the inevitable as they looked to reduce their deficit taking the Net-Run-Rate (NRR) into consideration. Jadeja was dismissed on the final ball of the match as the three-time winners were restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

