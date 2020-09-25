Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai Vs Delhi Rivalry: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Lead H2H Stats

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Chennai will take on Delhi in Match 7 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, September 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Delhi match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Over the years, both sides have been a part of several memorable encounters, which is why this fixture is set to be an exciting clash. As Chennai gears up to face Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab vs Bangalore: Top stats from the game ft. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli
The Men in Yellow are clear winners when it comes to the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record. Chennai and Delhi have locked horns with each other 21 times in the Dream11 IPL 2020. According to the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record, it is MS Dhoni's men who lead 15-6. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games and the Qualifier 2 and as per the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record from last year, the Yellow Army emerged victorious on all three occasions.
The two teams have locked horns in the UAE once during the 2014 tournament. It was Chennai who had thumped Delhi by 93 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi back then. As far as average scores are concerned, Chennai's average score against Delhi is 162 while Delhi's is a mere 143. Both the sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for Bangalore's slow over-rate versus Punjab
Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has scored the most runs against Delhi with 529 runs to his name and is followed by Shane Watson (481) runs and Ambati Rayudu (477 runs) respectively. For Delhi, it is Shikhar Dhawan who has scored the most runs against MS Dhoni's men with 641 runs. As far as bowlers are concerned, for Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja leads the wicket-taking charts against Delhi with 15 scalps. On the other hand, Amit Mishra is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi against Chennai.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead his young team in the Chennai vs Delhi match. His performances along with that of youngsters will be crucial in determining how far the Delhi-based franchise go into the tournament. Delhi had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai in Qualifier 2.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
At the same time, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, Delhi have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for the Dream11 IPL 2020.
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch expects Josh Philippe to be a 'finisher' for Bangalore
RELATED CONTENT
OEI vs ALV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks ECS T10 Cartaxo, Semi-final 2 preview
5 mins ago
Umesh Yadav worse than 'Kachra of Lagaan'? Bangalore pacer brutally trolled by netizens
9 mins ago
ECS T10 Cartaxo OEI vs ALV live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
31 mins ago
Virender Sehwag compares Amit Mishra with Shahid Afridi, has funny advice for MS Dhoni
38 mins ago
Dean Jones death: Brett Lee came on TV soon after attempting to save co-commentator's life
52 mins ago
MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks ECS T10 semi-final live
57 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points