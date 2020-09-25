Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai Vs Delhi Rivalry: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan Lead H2H Stats

Chennai will take on Delhi in Match 7 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, September 25, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Delhi match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Over the years, both sides have been a part of several memorable encounters, which is why this fixture is set to be an exciting clash. As Chennai gears up to face Delhi in Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab vs Bangalore: Top stats from the game ft. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi head to head record

The Men in Yellow are clear winners when it comes to the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record. Chennai and Delhi have locked horns with each other 21 times in the Dream11 IPL 2020. According to the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record, it is MS Dhoni's men who lead 15-6. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games and the Qualifier 2 and as per the Chennai vs Delhi head to head record from last year, the Yellow Army emerged victorious on all three occasions.

The two teams have locked horns in the UAE once during the 2014 tournament. It was Chennai who had thumped Delhi by 93 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi back then. As far as average scores are concerned, Chennai's average score against Delhi is 162 while Delhi's is a mere 143. Both the sides have some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for Bangalore's slow over-rate versus Punjab

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

Chennai skipper MS Dhoni has scored the most runs against Delhi with 529 runs to his name and is followed by Shane Watson (481) runs and Ambati Rayudu (477 runs) respectively. For Delhi, it is Shikhar Dhawan who has scored the most runs against MS Dhoni's men with 641 runs. As far as bowlers are concerned, for Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja leads the wicket-taking charts against Delhi with 15 scalps. On the other hand, Amit Mishra is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi against Chennai.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is all set to lead his young team in the Chennai vs Delhi match. His performances along with that of youngsters will be crucial in determining how far the Delhi-based franchise go into the tournament. Delhi had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up Chennai in Qualifier 2.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai

At the same time, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, Delhi have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Delhi squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch expects Josh Philippe to be a 'finisher' for Bangalore

SOURCE: CHENNAI & DELHI IPL TEAMS INSTAGRAM