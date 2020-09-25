MS Dhoni Amazes Netizens With Superman-style Catch To Send Shreyas Iyer Back; Watch Video

Chennai are currently competing with Delhi in Match 7 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Having won the toss, Chennai invited Delhi to bat first. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, who opened the innings for Delhi, played rather meticulously without taking any risk as they reached 36/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Chennai vs Dhoni live: MS Dhoni catch against Delhi stuns cricketing community

However, the two openers upped the ante after the powerplay and added some quick runs as the Delhi scoreboard read 88/0 at the halfway mark. Prithvi Shaw was the aggressor in the partnership while Shikhar Dhawan was content playing the second fiddle to the young batsman. The southpaw, who clearly struggled to get going in the match, lost his wicket to Piyush Chawla in the 11th over while trying to play a reverse sweep.

Rishabh Pant was promoted ahead of skipper Shreyas Pant to escalate the run-rate. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw, who scored a brilliant fifty, was dismissed by Piyush Chawla in the 13th over. Shaw played en exceptional knock of 64 off 43 balls before being stumped by MS Dhoni. It was then up to Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to propel Delhi to a competitive total.

Both the batsmen found it tough to get going on the Dubai pitch. Shreyas Iyer scored a 22-ball 26 before getting dismissed courtesy of MS Dhoni's Superman-style catch. It all happened in the 19th over when Sam Curran bowled an off-cutter which Shreyas Iyer tried to send out of the park. However, all he could manage was an edge as the ball flew towards the second-slip area. MS Dhoni dived to his right and got hold of the ball. Meanwhile, Delhi ended their innings at 175/3. It would be interesting to see how Chennai go about their chase.

Here's the clip of MS Dhoni catch against Delhi, Twitterati express delight and amazement at Dhoni's athleticism

MS Dhoni even at the age of 39 taking full length diving catches. pic.twitter.com/wRxMGncTpv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 25, 2020

39 year old MS Dhoni. That is it. pic.twitter.com/0J0RYtsOLr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2020

It's not a Bird..

It's not a Plane..

It's Flying Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking a magnificent catch!😊#Dhoni #CSKvDC #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/RxrYguOmdh — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 25, 2020

Dhoni Dream11 IPL 2020 records hat set to add another feather

The MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL 2020 records comprise of 4,461 runs in his run-scoring tally. He made his debut in the inaugural edition of the tournament and has aggregated his runs at an average of 137.94 with 212 sixes. Through his 212 hits over the fence, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman is only the third-leading batsmen in IPL history with most sixes after Chris Gayle (326) and AB de Villiers (215).

If MS Dhoni manages to hit two sixes against Shreyas Iyer and co. in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 game, he will reach 300 sixes overall across all T20 matches (international + league). By doing so, he will become only the third Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma (367) and Suresh Raina (311) to reach 300 sixes in 20-overs cricket.

