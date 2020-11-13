Chennai Gives Special Mention To The BCCI For Making IPL 2020 Possible 'against All Odds'

Former champions Chennai came forward and hailed the efforts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for conducting the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 against all odds amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The 13th edition of the cash-rich event was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across three venues- Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah respectively.

'Big WhistlePodu'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the three-time winners wrote that when COVID played basketball in everyone's lives, few believed that this lovely little tour shall see the light of day. The Chennai-based franchise then gave a 'Big WhistlePodu' to the BCCI and all those involved for making this year's mega-event possible against all odds.

Read the tweet here:

When COVID played basketball in all our lives, few believed that this lovely little tour shall see the light of day. Big #WhistlePodu for @BCCI and all those involved for making #IPL2020 possible against all odds. #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/UmYaTN2rJO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 12, 2020

Chennai in Dream11 IPL 2020

Chennai had a forgettable outing in this year's marquee tournament. Two of their important players as well as veterans- Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had backed out even before the start of the tournament citing personal reasons. Dhoni & Co. did manage to win the curtain-raiser against arch-rivals and eventual champions Mumbai but just could not carry on from their own as they ran out of fire & brimstone.

The eight-time finalists finished the competition at the seventh position with 12 points from 14 matches. At the same time, this was also the first time that the MS Dhoni-led side had failed to make the playoffs ever since the inception of this league in 2008.

They knocked out the 2014 finalists Punjab in their last match of the season and a couple of days later, one of their premier veterans as well as the hero of the 2018 final Shane Watson bid adieu to the franchise by announcing his retirement from all forms of the game.

