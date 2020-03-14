Chennai Super Kings Troll Sanjay Manjrekar Over His Ouster From Commentary Panel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took a hilarious dig at Sanjay Manjrekar after he was reportedly removed from BCCI's commentary panel on Saturday. The reason behind CSK making fun of Manjrekar is simple. He had labelled one of their star all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces' cricketer during a part of his World Cup 2019 analysis for which he was criticised by both Jadeja as well as the cricket fans.

'Bits and pieces': CSK

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Chennai Super Kings expressed happiness over the veteran commentator's ouster from the IPL by saying that no one will need to hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. This comment was made with reference to the former cricketer's commentary.

Need not hear the audio feed in bits and pieces anymore. 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

Even the fans came forward and joined CSK in mocking the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst.

@sanjaymanjrekar out of commentary box.🤣🤣🔥🔥🔥



Admin is lit.🔥💥😂 — SK_Rithish ᴰᵒᶜᵗᵒʳ👨‍⚕️ ᴬʸᵃˡᵃᵃⁿ👽 (@RithishKumar16) March 14, 2020

BCCI drops Sanjay Manjrekar from its commentary panel

Sanjay Manjrekar was part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) commentary panel for many major ICC events ever since he took up the commentary gig post his retirement in 1996. While Manjrekar is one of the most experienced commentators in the world, the former Mumbai captain has been involved in quite a few controversies over the years. Meanwhile, apart from a statement, no particular reason has been released by any official statement as to why Sanjay Manjrekar was dropped.

While issuing a statement to the reporters, a BCCI source simply said that the esteemed former cricketer is excluded from its commentary panel because of the fact that BCCI are not happy with his work. It is to be noted that the BCCI is also planning to exclude Sanjay Manjrekar from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season panel, should the tournament go ahead with its postponed date of April 15.

