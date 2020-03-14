Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman's Eden Gardens 2001 Fightback OTD Makes Twitter Nostalgic

On this day in Eden Gardens 2001, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman scripted one of cricket's most memorable comebacks in India vs Australia second Test. The Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership helped India celebrate a massive 171-run win over Australia despite being enforced follow on in the first innings. Laxman, on the 19th anniversary of the Eden Gardens 2001 epic, took to Twitter to relive the cherished moment.

India vs Australia Eden Gardens 2001: On this Day Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman batted an entire day to defy Australia

The current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly led Team India in the second India vs Australia Test after getting hammered in the Mumbai Test by 10 wickets. A similar script was on the cards after India meekly folded for 171 in response to Australia's gigantic first innings total of 445. Following on, India were in a precarious position at 254/4 when Rahul Dravid walked in to bat.

VVS Laxman was already in and was looking to play a big inning after falling for a half-century in the first. The Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman partnership batted Australia out of the game as the duo batted for more than 100 overs recording a mammoth 335-run stand. Laxman got to his personal best 281, which at that time was the highest score by an Indian in Tests, while Dravid also amassed a scintillating 180.

As a result of their partnership, India declared at 657/7. Harbhajan Singh led the rout with the ball as Australia were bundled out for 212, handing India a famous victory.

India vs Australia Eden Gardens 2001: VVS Laxman calls win a team effort

On the 19th anniversary of the Eden Gardens 2001 partnership, VVS Laxman took to Twitter and expressed that he had good fortune of playing in one of the most memorable Test matches. Laxman called the win a team effort and said that he feels proud and honoured to be part of such an achievement. Fans reacted to Laxman's post and hailed his and Rahul Dravid's brilliance that bailed India out of the Eden Gardens 2001 Test match.

19 years ago #OnThisDay ,had the fortune of playing my part in a memorable Test match victory against at the Eden Gardens against Australia. Was an absolute team effort, and a test match victory I feel very privileged and honoured to have been a part of. pic.twitter.com/9XHops1nnW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2020

Fans react to Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman marathon partnership

The Test match that changed Indian Test cricket forever. The pair that stood rock solid against the then world's most lethal bowling attack and made India victorious after being enforced by follow on. One of the most celebrated Test matches for India. Take a bow legends. — Prateek Aneja (@5Aneja) March 14, 2020

U & Dravid were both so Cool, Decent Cricketers & gained respect the world over. Ur patience, batting class as of Dravid - both did so exceedingly well. Wl always be remembered. Thanks TheWall - U2 for bringing that joy to 135 crores. — नवीन जैन 🇮🇳 (@navrit) March 14, 2020

This match encouraged the then Indian youth to take up a bat and a ball and to rush to the fields on sunday mornings.

The streets will never forget💙 — Riddho Ghosh (@rid2ho) March 14, 2020

This match perhaps changed the way we started playing test cricket. Thanks to you and Rahul Dravid sir. 🙏 — Prashant (@prashantc841) March 14, 2020

