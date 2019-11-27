Cheteshwar Pujara Not In Favour Of Pink Ball Test Becoming A Regular Affair

India recently defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to pocket the two-match series 2-0. The win was much celebrated across the nation as it was the first-ever pink-ball Test match to be played in the country. Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the architects of the victory as he scored a patient 55 in the first innings and formed a 94-run stand with captain Virat Kohli.

India win by an innings and 46 runs in the #PinkBallTest



India become the first team to win four Tests in a row by an innings margin 😎😎@Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fY50Jh0XsP — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Cheteshwar Pujara not in favour of regular Pink-Ball Test matches

In spite of a packed crowd at Eden Gardens during the match, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara believes that pink-ball contests should not be made into a regular affair. While speaking with a leading Indian media daily after the match, Pujara was of the opinion that playing one Day-Night Test in a year is fine. He was confident that Test cricket will be mainly played with the red ball and every once in a while, it is fine to play a Test under lights.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Cheteshwar Pujara was not the only cricketer who expressed his reservation against pink ball contests. Few other unnamed Indian players spoke out against the newly introduced format by citing problems of its visibility under lights. Pujara also raised concerns over conditions which need to be accounted in Day-Night matches such as grass cover and the dew factor. He added that he has no say in the matter and it is entirely up to the BCCI to take a call regarding the same.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Pujara’s innings of 55 came from 105 balls, which comprised of eight boundaries. He tackled the Bangladeshi spinners and fast bowlers equally well and was the second-highest scorer after Virat Kohli in the innings.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari