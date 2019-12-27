Cheteshwar Pujara Celebrates 'status Change From Batsman To All-rounder'; Watch Video

Cheteshwar Pujara is known for his outstanding batting in Test cricket and for having shown a solid temperament which has benefitted the Indian team on so many occasions. However, he has shared a video of him where he has starred with the ball by picking up a wicket.

When Cheteshwar Pujara became an all-rounder

You have heard that right. This had happened in the Group B Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Uttar Pradesh in Rajkot when he had dismissed UP tail-ender Mohit Jangra. The left-handed Jangra looked to play a defensive shot of part-timer Pujara's bowling. However, he got an edge and was caught by Prerak Mankad.

After the dismissal, Pujara seemed to be very excited and was seen giving hi-fives to his team-mates and celebrating the wicket in style. The number three batsman in red-ball cricket took to social media and shared the video. Meanwhile, he also wrote that it was a day he had changed his batsman status to that of an all-rounder.

Watch the video here:

However, it seems that the hosts have a lot of work to do after UP had scored 523 in the first innings in reply to their first innings score of 331 after having won the toss and batted first. The visitors now enjoy a lead of 192 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Pujara had also impressed with the bat as he scored 57.

Pujara's illustrious Test cricket career

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of India's most reliable Test batsman as he has the technique of playing rock-solid defence, holding onto one end and make the bowlers earn his wicket. He has also been India's go-to man whenever the team is in crunch situations in red-ball cricket.

After all who can forget his outstanding batting which had a lot of temperament and find technique during the third and final Test against South Africa when India had toured there in early 2018? He held the innings firmly on an awkward Johannesburg wicket which was full of uneven bounce. India went on to win the contest. Pujara was also India's leading run-scorer in the Test series against Australia where India had registered their maiden Test series win Down Under.

