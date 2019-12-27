BIG SCOOP: Mark Waugh Explains Why New Zealand Cannot Win Boxing Day Test

Mark Waugh has made a huge statement saying New Zealand cannot win the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The Kiwis who had lost the first Test at the Adelaide Oval which was played under lights by a huge margin of 296 runs are struggling in the second Test as well. Their errant bowling helped the Aussies post a formidable total on the board.

Mark Waugh on why NZ cannot win the Boxing Day Test

While speaking to one of the broadcasters, Mark Waugh revealed the reason why the Kiwis will not be able to win the Boxing Day Test match. He said Mitchell Santner is the main reason why the Black Caps would end up losing the second Test as well. The 1999 World Cup-winner added that a team needs to have a decent spinner while playing in Australia or at least a spinner who can get wickets which the Kiwis lack in the ongoing tour.

Mark Waugh criticizes Mitchell Santner

Mark Waugh was very critical of the New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner. Waugh explained Santner is an ODI bowler and not a Test match bowler. The former batsman then added that the one thing that an orthodox bowler needs to have is the accuracy which he does not have.

The ex-Aussie vice-captain then went on to say that Mitchell Santner neither has the accuracy nor can he spin the ball a lot. The former Australian selector also added that the young spinner bowls short balls and too many easy scoring balls. The younger of the Waugh brothers also went on to say that he has no idea as to why Santner was playing this Test match in the first place and reckons that the visitors might have to bring in a leg-spinner in the third and final Test at Sydney as he does not see Santner playing.

New Zealand in a spot of bother

New Zealand who had lost the previous Test match at the Adelaide Oval which was played under lights by a comprehensive margin are now in a spot of bother in the Boxing Day Test match at the MCG. The hosts got to 467 riding on Travis Head's superb 114 and Steve Smith's 85. In reply, the Kiwis have lost the important wickets of Tom Blundell and skipper Kane Williamson as they finished Day 2 on 44/2.

