South Africa Bowl England Out For 181 In 1st Innings, Netizens Say 'Expect The Unexpected'

South Africa turned the tables on England as they bundled them out for 181 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test match at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, December 27. The Proteas had earlier posted 284 riding on Quinton de Kock's fighting 95 after Joe Root had won the toss and decided to bowl first.

England in reply were stunned by the opening spell of Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada. Philander had bowled four consecutive maidens and was also the pick of the Proteas bowlers with figures of 4/16 at an economy rate of 1.2 which included eight maidens as the hosts enjoyed a 103-run first-innings lead.

Netizens believe that SA will stun England

Meanwhile, the netizens reckoned that the Proteas can stun the Three Lions as they enjoy a huge first-innings lead. Here are some of the reactions.

Vernon Philander's excellent opening spell on Day 2

Vernon Philander's first five overs of his opening spell turned out to be a torrid experience for the English batsmen as they had no other choice than surviving some fine bowling spell.

He bowled four consecutive maidens and picked up the wicket of Rory Joseph Burns who was caught behind by Quinton de Kock. In fact, in his first five overs, the veteran pacer conceded only one run that too of a leg-bye.

'Beware a wounded buffalo': Mark Boucher

After his appointment as the South African head coach which had happened a few days prior to the ongoing tour, former wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher had warned the England side while addressing the reporters. Boucher said, "They (England) have been saying a lot of things in the media and I have a message for them: Beware a wounded buffalo, especially in Africa."

