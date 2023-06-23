Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped; Assessing The Positive And Negative Impact On The Indian Team

Why you're reading this: The BCCI on Friday unveiled the squads for the upcoming Test and ODI series against the West Indies. One of the most notable names missing from the Indian Test squad is Cheteshwar Pujara, who has apparently been dropped due to his poor performance in the recently concluded World Test Championship final. Pujara scored only 14 and 27 runs in the WTC final against Australia earlier this month.

3 things you need to know

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20 International games

The series is scheduled to commence on July 12 with a Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five T20Is, two of which will be played in the US

Pujara dropped - How will it affect the Indian side?

Cheteshwar Pujara, a name synonymous with resilience and determination, has been a stalwart of the Indian cricket team for a considerable period. With his impeccable technique and unwavering focus, Pujara has provided stability and solidity to the Indian batting lineup. However, the recent news of his exclusion from the Test squad for the upcoming series against West Indies has left fans and cricket pundits questioning the team's decision and pondering the potential impact on the Indian side.

Pujara's contributions to Indian cricket have been invaluable. His extraordinary performance in the historic 2018-19 Test series against Australia is etched in cricketing folklore. In that series, he amassed 521 runs at an average of 74.42, playing a pivotal role in India's first-ever Test series victory on Australian soil. Pujara's ability to blunt the opposition's attack, tire them out, and accumulate runs has often been the catalyst for Indian triumphs.

Pujara's omission from the Test squad raises questions about the team's strategy and the role they envisioned him to play in the future. His exclusion leaves a void in the batting lineup, as his presence provides stability and allows the stroke-makers to flourish around him. Pujara's absence will be keenly felt, particularly in challenging overseas conditions where his expertise in toughening out difficult periods is invaluable.

As the Indian team prepares for the upcoming series against West Indies, the decision to exclude Pujara suggests a potential shift in team dynamics. It opens up opportunities for younger players to make their mark and stake their claim in the Test setup. While Pujara's exclusion may be seen as a setback, it also presents an opportunity for Indian cricket to explore new combinations and unearth some fresh talent at the number three position.

