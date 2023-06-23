Sanju Samson Returns To Team India For West Indies Tour, Netizens Celebrate His Comeback

Why you're reading this: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the squads for the upcoming Test and ODI series against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma has retained his position as captain of the Indian team in both formats. While Ajinkya Rahane has been named the vice-captain of the Test squad, Hardik Pandya has been picked as Rohit's deputy in ODIs. One of the most notable names to be included in the One-Day International squad is Sanju Samson.

3 things you need to know

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20 International games

The series is scheduled to commence on July 12 with a Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five T20Is, two of which will be played in the US

Sanju Samson returns to Team India

The selectors have offered Sanju Samson an opportunity to showcase his skills ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India in October and November. With an impressive average of 66.00 from 11 ODI matches, Samson's recent performances have remained noteworthy. During the West Indies tour, he scored 72 runs in three matches, including a half-century. Additionally, he displayed his talent in the South Africa ODI series at home, where he played a career-best unbeaten knock of 86 off 63 balls, albeit in a losing cause. The news of Samson's return has delighted fans, as they expressed their joy on Twitter.

Given Pant's ongoing recovery, it's time to give Sanju Samson an extended opportunity in one day cricket. With his skills as a proficient middle-order wicketkeeper-batsman and excellent spin-playing abilities, he could prove to be a valuable addition.

While Samson has struggled to make the most of his chances in the Indian setup, his performances on the ODI side make a strong case for a more consistent position on the national team. With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also being a part of the touring squad for the West Indies series, Samson is expected to feature in the middle-order position, probably as a wicket-keeper. A successful series for Samson would further strengthen his position in the ODI side, especially considering the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant and the inconsistency of Ishan Kishan.

