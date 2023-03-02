Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a massive six off Nathan Lyon's bowling in the 55th over of the third innings. Pujara stepped out and moved across to fetch the ball from outside off and hit it into the stands at deep midwicket. Interestingly, this came after India skipper Rohit Sharma sent an angry message in the middle to Axar Patel, asking him to play quickly. However, Pujara got dismissed after a few balls as Steve Smith took a blinder at leg slip off Lyon's bowling.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media where Pujara can be seen starting to play quickly immediately after Rohit's message for the strikers. Ishan Kishan was the player who brought the message for both batsmen during a drinks break. Pujara scored 59 off 142 balls in India's second innings to add some crucial runs to the team's lead. Axar is still intact in the middle with Australia needing just 1 wicket to bundle up India's innings.

The Indian cricket team is currently playing the third Test match against Australia in Indore. Australia are looking ahead in the game after having dismissed India for just 109 runs in their first innings on Wednesday. Australia then scored 197 runs to take an 88-run lead over India after the end of the first two innings. India are batting in their second innings at a score of 163/9. India have managed to cut the lead and are now ahead by 75 runs. Axar Patel is the only legitimate batsman left on strike for the home side. He is batting alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

