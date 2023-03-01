Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s remark about Shubman Gill getting treatment in the middle of an over has become a major talking point for the cricketing world on Wednesday. Gill received an injury early into the match while looking to complete a single in the first innings. Gill pulled off a whole-hearted dive to complete the single but ended up getting bruises right over his waist.

As Shubman received medical attention from the team’s physio on the field, bringing a halt to the play, the legendary cricketer Gavaskar was heard mentioning that Gill could have waited for two balls. "We're seeing a little bit of repair work for Shubman Gill. He had dived to make his crease but I tell you what. This could have waited. This could have waited till the end of the over," Gavaskar said on air.

Explaining his take, the Indian captain provided the reasoning that the bowler would get time to recover if the batsman stops play in the middle of an over. “There is a fast bowler who is bowling - he has bowled 4 deliveries; it's hot - and you've given him a breather. Yes, you are hurt but wait for 2 more deliveries. Wait for the over to finish and get treated. You're at the non-striker's end, you're not at the striker's end. Simple things can make a difference,” he said expressing his disappointment.

"You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger"

On listening to Gavaskar, former Aussie cricketer Matthew Hayden, who was also a part of Star Sports’ english commentary team for the third Test, provided a different take. "You're a harsh man, Sunny. That's a real stinger," the Australian legend said. Gavaskar then further explained the reason and said, “Yes, it is but listen you are playing for your country. Just 2 more deliveries. You're at the non-striker's. I can understand if you're taking strike and you've got that discomfort. And he's done that after 2 deliveries."

Meanwhile, Shubman was dismissed in the very next over, reducing India to 34/2. Rohit Sharma was earlier sent back on the individual score of 12 runs. While Gill hit 21 runs off 18 balls during his short stay at the crease, Virat Kohli was India’s highest run-scorer for India in the innings with a knock off 22 runs off 52 balls. India was bowled out for 108 runs in the first innings of the match.