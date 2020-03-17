Cheteshwar Pujara Reveals Playing Least Favourite Shot That Made Him Struggle In NZ

World No.1 Test side India lost the two-match Test series in New Zealand 0-2 between February and March 2020. India’s star-studded batting line-up folded cheaply on all four occasions and succumbed to some quality pace bowling from the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Even Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara struggled to bat in challenging foreign conditions and could accumulate only 100 runs across four innings at a below-par average of 25.

Cheteshwar Pujara talks about his downfall in New Zealand

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, Cheteshwar Pujara reflected upon India’s series defeat in New Zealand. He also looked back at his dismissal during the Christchurch Test when he was well settled at 54. Cheteshwar Pujara said that his dismissal was his biggest regret because he usually does not play that shot. The mode of dismissal he is referring to was when he tried to hook a ball well outside off-stump and top-edged it straight up towards backward square leg. Cheteshwar Pujara further added that everything happened instinctively and he never gives his wicket away that easily.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Saurashtra crowned as Ranji Trophy champions

On a brighter note for Cheteshwar Pujara, his domestic side Saurashtra defeated Bengal in the Ranji Trophy final to be crowned as champions of India’s most prestigious domestic title. The win was Saurashtra’s first-ever in history. Pujara himself scored a patient 66 to set up a solid first innings score for his side.

